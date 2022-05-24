The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $362.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCS. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 317,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

