The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

TCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $362.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

