The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Frederick D. Disanto Buys 2,000 Shares

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at $496,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EML traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eastern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Eastern by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

