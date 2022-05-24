The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CZOO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,231. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

