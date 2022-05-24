The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $82.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.77% from the company’s current price.

SWTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,578. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.