The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $84.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 7,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,854. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,674 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

