The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $46.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,865,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.