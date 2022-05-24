The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Price Target to $16.00

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.48% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 9,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,886. The stock has a market cap of $508.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.
In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tricida by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,550 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tricida by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.