The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target to $2.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Cellectis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

