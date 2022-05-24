The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target to $2.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Cellectis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
