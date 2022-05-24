The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Price Target to $8.00

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 164.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CDAK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 1,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.47. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 145.22% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 122,632 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

