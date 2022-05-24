The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target to $10.00

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.62% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ TRDA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 19,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $110,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,374,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,503,294.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.