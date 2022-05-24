The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $20.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
EXAI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.72. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,402,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,400,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,591,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Exscientia (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.