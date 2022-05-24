The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $20.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

EXAI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.72. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,402,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,400,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,591,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

