The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $5.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,226. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $340.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 181.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.