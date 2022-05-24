The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $7.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RXRX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,202. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $934.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $229,014.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 878,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,769 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.