The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €940.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €940.00 ($1,000.00) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,010.64) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($898.94) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($819.15) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($829.79) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

