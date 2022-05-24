The Goldman Sachs Group Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $206.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

BioNTech stock traded down $8.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,491. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.28.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

