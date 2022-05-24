The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Target Price to $8.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

CNTA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 21.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.80.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

