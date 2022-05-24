The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price to $82.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 252.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DNLI. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,234. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,736,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

