The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Target Price to $21.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ FHTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,457. The company has a market capitalization of $484.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

