The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Target Price to $174.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $202.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.26% from the company’s current price.

KRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,327. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,208. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.