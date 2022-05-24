The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price to $216.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 261.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.08.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.