The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price to $7.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 14,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,333. The company has a market cap of $169.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

