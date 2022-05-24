The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Target Price to $116.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 240.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,504. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 113.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

