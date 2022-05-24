The Goldman Sachs Group Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $18.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.39% from the stock’s previous close.

WKME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 19,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,108. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.