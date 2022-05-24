The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $611.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.