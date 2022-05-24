The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Research Coverage Started at CL King

Equities researchers at CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

HAIN stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,270,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 880.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 164.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

