The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group reported sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

HIG opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 139.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 673,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,304,000 after purchasing an additional 392,734 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.