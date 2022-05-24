The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. J. M. Smucker also reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J. M. Smucker.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.72 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.