The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.24. Middleby posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,550 shares of company stock worth $1,295,856. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after buying an additional 125,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,386,000 after buying an additional 66,617 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD stock opened at $140.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.82. Middleby has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

