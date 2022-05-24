The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 16,870 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,223 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $13,360.23.

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 213,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $252.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RealReal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RealReal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

