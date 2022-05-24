The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells $34,054.74 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 213,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $252.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.