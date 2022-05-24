The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $38,725.50 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,609 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $10,168.88.

On Friday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 891 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $5,354.91.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,042. The firm has a market cap of $251.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in RealReal by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 873,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after buying an additional 870,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.