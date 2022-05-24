The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.13) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116 ($1.46).

The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 53.70 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.63. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £410.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,891.91).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

