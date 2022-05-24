The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 116 ($1.46).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 54.25 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £415.00 million and a PE ratio of -10.26. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.63.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,891.91).

About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.