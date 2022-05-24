The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 756 ($9.51).

Several research firms have commented on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.56) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.19) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 670 ($8.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 627.80 ($7.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.85). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 703.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 738.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

