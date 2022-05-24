Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 7,496 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 7,496 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $24,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 152,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

OPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

