TheStreet Downgrades Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to C+

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

