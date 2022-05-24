TheStreet Downgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to C+

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPR. Cowen lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,811 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 75.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $3,690,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $351,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

