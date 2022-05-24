TheStreet Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to C

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $44,815.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,473 shares of company stock valued at $594,985 and sold 3,361 shares valued at $192,465. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $4,366,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $3,071,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $2,495,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.