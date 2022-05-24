TheStreet Lowers DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to C

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

NYSE DHX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $322.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth $518,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

