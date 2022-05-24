TheStreet Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to C+

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.