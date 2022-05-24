TheStreet Lowers PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to C+

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRAA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRAA opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.28. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

