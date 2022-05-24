TheStreet Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.30 on Friday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $102,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.