TheStreet Upgrades HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) to B

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DINO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

DINO opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.57. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $274,214,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

