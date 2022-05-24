THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 686.67 ($8.64).

Several research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.29) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday.

Shares of THG opened at GBX 140.05 ($1.76) on Tuesday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.49 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687 ($8.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.10. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

