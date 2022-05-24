Thomas J. Schuetz Buys 18,355 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 18,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,191,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,894.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

