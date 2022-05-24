Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

