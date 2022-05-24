Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.20. 493,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $250.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2,341.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

