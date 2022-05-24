Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.20. 493,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $250.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

