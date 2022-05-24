Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $649.63 Million

Analysts expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to post sales of $649.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toast.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,555,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE TOST opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.