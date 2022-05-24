Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $649.63 Million

Analysts expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to post sales of $649.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toast.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $36,147.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,696,510 shares of company stock valued at $108,880,285 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,555,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOST opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

